Ralph Lauren Debuts Team USA's Opening Ceremony Uniforms for 2022 Winter Olympics

By Wesley Horvath‍
Shaun White Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection Opening Ceremony Anorak
Ralph Lauren

It's almost time to bundle up on your sofa to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. You might not be competing in this year's Olympic events, but you can still rock Team USA gear to show your pride with Ralph Lauren's brand new Team USA Winter Olympics Collection.

Ralph Lauren designed an outerwear collection for the official Team USA Opening Ceremony. Olympic snowboarder Shaun White debuted the brand's official Team USA Opening Ceremony Anorak on the brand's Instagram.

From finding the best smart TV to searching for the perfect portable projector to watch the events on, there's a lot to do before the 2022 Winter Olympics. If you're a fanatic of the Olympics, that means you'll want to dress the part as well. With over a dozen unique clothing items, Ralph Lauren's 2022 Winter Olympics collection has something for everyone. 

The Opening Ceremony is getting closer and closer by the day, and several companies have launched collections inspired by Team USA. Now that Ralph Lauren has officially entered the ring with some Olympic-level clothes, it's safe to say that we're excited to add some new limited-edition threads to our closet. Not everyone will have the budget to dress like an Olympic athlete in the Team USA Closing Ceremony Down Jacket, but Ralph Lauren has plenty of other options. 

The collection debuts a plethora of winter wear essentials, which are all complete with Team USA color palettes and detailed embroidery. If you want to look fierce in fleece while supporting this year's athletes, then shop some items from Ralph Lauren's new Team USA collection below. 

Team USA Custom Wool Sweater
Ralph Lauren Team USA Custom Wool Sweater
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Custom Wool Sweater
This customizable wool sweater comes in two color palette options: French navy and cream, as well as French Navy, cream and RL red. If you want to add a unique flair to your Team USA Wool Sweater, you can add personalized text on the front, back or either sleeve of the sweater. 
$198
Team USA Jersey Graphic Tee
Ralph Lauren Team USA Jersey Graphic Tee
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Jersey Graphic Tee
This simple graphic sweatshirt debuts the Team USA logo. The medium heather gray makes this our new favorite all-around shirt.
$70
Team USA Pile Fleece Jacket
Ralph Lauren Team USA Pile Fleece Jacket
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Pile Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket is all about the details. From the embroidered Olympic rings to the plush fleece fabric and the ruby red zipper details, what's not to love about this design?
$178
ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt
Ralph Lauren ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt
Ralph Lauren
ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt
If you're the type of person who desperately needs to upgrade their t-shirt collection, we recommend you start with this shirt. This shirt is made using eco-friendly methods and recycled polyester, so this shirt cuts down on your carbon footprint a bit. 
$60
Team USA Tie-Dye Pile Fleece Jacket
Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Pile Fleece Jacket
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Tie-Dye Pile Fleece Jacket
Red, white and blue have never looked better in this subtle tie-dye design jacket. Somehow, the gradient transition between each color makes this winter coat look even cozier. 
$228
Team USA Jogger Pant
Ralph Lauren Team USA Jogger Pants
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Jogger Pant
Of course, no Winter-Olympics-themed outfit would be complete without matching joggers with a sleek design. 
$168
Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Can we just take a second to appreciate the return of Polo Bear? The Polo Bear is obviously the highlight of this adorable fleece sweatshirt. 
$80
Team USA Pile Fleece Pullover
Ralph Lauren Team USA Pile Fleece Pullover
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Pile Fleece Pullover
We think this quarter-zip fleece pullover jacket would go great with the Team USA jogger pants from this collection. 
$168
Team USA Fleece Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Fleece Sweatshirt
The design on this fleece sweatshirt reminds us of a patriotic color block sweater. Although this sweatshirt was made for the 2022 Winter Olympics, we think it would make a great ideal sweatshirt every year. How else are you going to show off the intricate stitching on the USA Olympics logo? 
$148
Team USA Fleece Rugby Shirt
Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Rugby Shirt
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Fleece Rugby Shirt
This collared rugby shirt is made from recycled polyester. Like the rest of the Team USA collection, this shirt features an embroidered USA Olympics logo as the center piece of the design. 
$148
Team USA Fleece Hoodie
Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Hoodie
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Fleece Hoodie
This fleece hoodie made from recycled polyester comes in three different colors: andover heather grey, white, as well as French navy blue. This piece is lightweight, so you can easily layer it to fit your personal style. 
$148
Team USA Custom Beanie
Ralph Lauren Team USA Custom Beanie
Ralph Lauren
Team USA Custom Beanie
The unique knit artwork on this pom-pom beanie gives it a wintery theme. In addition to the official Team USA Olympic Event logo, you can inscribe a monogram or custom text message on the front of the hat in place of the default "USA" text. The hat also comes in 4 different color options, and you can even change the color of the pom-pom. 
$195

