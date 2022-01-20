Ralph Lauren Debuts Team USA's Opening Ceremony Uniforms for 2022 Winter Olympics
It's almost time to bundle up on your sofa to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. You might not be competing in this year's Olympic events, but you can still rock Team USA gear to show your pride with Ralph Lauren's brand new Team USA Winter Olympics Collection.
Ralph Lauren designed an outerwear collection for the official Team USA Opening Ceremony. Olympic snowboarder Shaun White debuted the brand's official Team USA Opening Ceremony Anorak on the brand's Instagram.
From finding the best smart TV to searching for the perfect portable projector to watch the events on, there's a lot to do before the 2022 Winter Olympics. If you're a fanatic of the Olympics, that means you'll want to dress the part as well. With over a dozen unique clothing items, Ralph Lauren's 2022 Winter Olympics collection has something for everyone.
The Opening Ceremony is getting closer and closer by the day, and several companies have launched collections inspired by Team USA. Now that Ralph Lauren has officially entered the ring with some Olympic-level clothes, it's safe to say that we're excited to add some new limited-edition threads to our closet. Not everyone will have the budget to dress like an Olympic athlete in the Team USA Closing Ceremony Down Jacket, but Ralph Lauren has plenty of other options.
The collection debuts a plethora of winter wear essentials, which are all complete with Team USA color palettes and detailed embroidery. If you want to look fierce in fleece while supporting this year's athletes, then shop some items from Ralph Lauren's new Team USA collection below.
