Rami Malek is feeling the love as his hit series Mr. Robotkicks off its final season.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by his longtime girlfriend Lucy Boynton on the red carpet at the season four premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

The pair turned the star-studded affair into a stylish date night, with Malek rocking a flawlessly tailored pinstripe suit with a black-and-white patterned button-down. Meanwhile, Boynton looked chic in a black dress, with ruffled collar, which she wore with a pair of strappy black shoes.

Their sweet red-carpet outing was perfectly memorialized in a beaming snapshot of the pair, standing below the theater marquee which read "Mr. Robot. The final season. Goodbye, friend."

Cindy Ord/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The duo also spent some time at the premiere hanging out with the show's co-executive producer, Kyle Bradstreet, who smiled with the couple as they posed for pics on the pressline.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The grande premiere was also celebrated by Malek's talented co-stars including Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin, BD Wong and Grace Gummer, among others. The show's creator, Sam Esmail, was also in attendance with his wife, Shameless alum Emmy Rossum.

Speaking with ET at the premiere, Malek admitted that the evening was "a tremendously emotional experience."

"It has been since we began shooting this fourth season, and I know that it will be at the end of this night. It's a moment in my life that is profound and prolific," he added.

In terms of the long-running tech-thriller's hotly-anticipated finale, Malek said it would be "a very fulfilling and cathartic ending."

When asked if the series ending would lead to any potential follow-up movies or a possible revisiting of the characters, he shot down the idea, adding that the final episode is perfect the way it is, explaining, "If I may be so bold as to say, I think we nailed it."

Mr. Robot kicks off its final season Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek Shops for the Perfect Gifts for Girlfriend Lucy Boynton -- Here's What He Bought!

Inside Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Swoon-Worthy Romance

Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2019, Tells Girlfriend Lucy Boynton She 'Captured' His Heart

Related Gallery