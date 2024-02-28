'Ray Donovan' Spinoff in the Works: Everything to Know

Guy Ritchie is returning to his gangster roots with a new TV series.

The Donovans, a series loosely based on the popular Showtime series Ray Donovan, is in the works at Paramount+.

The streamer announced on Wednesday that Ritchie's upcoming series will follow "two generations of gangsters -- the businesses they run, the complex relationships they weave and the man they call upon to fix their problems."

"With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow," details a press release on the upcoming series.

It's unclear at the moment if Liev Schreiber's titular Ray Donovan character will be a part of the new series.

"Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans," said Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. "Guy’s riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan’s captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures."

Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett is set to write all 10 episodes of The Donovans' premiere season.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," Bennett said in a statement. "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives."

Ray Donovan aired on Showtime from 2013-20, before being abruptly canceled ahead of its planned eighth and final season. Due in part to fan outcry over the aborted ending, the series was later wrapped up with Ray Donovan: The Movie in January 2022.

The Donovans will premiere later this year on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime plan.

RELATED CONTENT: