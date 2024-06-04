Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof is recalling the scary moment that one of her sons was nearly kidnapped while on a shopping trip. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the 62-year-old reality star recounted the incident from almost 20 years ago.

"My nanny and I were there, and security was over further away, and this lady came up and my son was crying and she actually took him out of my nanny's hands and started going towards the elevator," Maloof told hosts Jeff Lewis and Shane Douglas, as well as fellow guest, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey. "Thank god I had security, but he was in the back looking. The whole thing went down in seconds."

Maloof shares three sons with her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif; 20-year-old Gavin and twins Collin and Christian. Although Maloof didn't specify which of her sons was nearly kidnapped, it's fair to assume that Gavin was the baby in question, as the twins weren't born yet.

"It was freaky, but that's how quickly it can happen... Within seconds," Maloof added.

The former Bravo star claimed that the near-kidnapper was "running towards the escalator" when Maloof's security realized what was happening and notified the police.

"They got her, yeah. They got her," she said, adding that her security was "on top of it."

Maloof expressed her gratitude for her security guard, whom she applauded for his quick action. "I actually thought, 'Wow, thank god,' because what if he wasn't there... [She could have gotten away]."

Meanwhile, the RHOBH alum celebrated Collin and Christian's high school graduation over the weekend. Maloof took to Instagram to mark the milestone occasion, where she shared several posts of the family's celebration.

The mom of three shared an Instagram Reel that featured photos of the recent graduates in full graduation regalia, including their blue graduation gowns, with close-ups of their diplomas. The reel also had clips of the two throwing their caps in the air among their fellow graduates.

"So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day. Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. 🎓💖 #graduation #proudmom," Maloof captioned the emotional reel.

Nassif also shared a post celebrating their sons accomplishment to his Instagram page.

"I can't believe my baby boys... my twins... graduated high school today! @Christian.nassif and @Collin.nassif, you've made it so easy to be your dad; it's truly the easiest job I've ever had. You both are such great kids, or should I say young men. You mean everything to me," the Botched star captioned the post.

"I'll be here for you every step of the way, but I truly couldn't be any prouder of you or more excited about what the future has in store for you both. I love you forever. - Dad," he added.

Congratulations to the new graduates!

