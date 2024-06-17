The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Paul "PK" Kemsley shared a significant personal milestone via Instagram on Father's Day. PK posted a screenshot of a sobriety clock titled "Twelve Steps," stating that he has maintained sobriety for six months.

In his heartfelt caption on Sunday, PK wrote, "On Father's Day the greatest gift I can give my 5 kids is to remain sober … grateful and proud to say this weekend I am 6 months … Happy Father’s Day to all you great dads out there doing your best."

This announcement comes during a tumultuous time for PK and his wife, Dorit Kemsley, who announced their separation after nine years of marriage in May. In a joint statement on Instagram, they addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, acknowledging their struggles and expressing their commitment to maintaining a harmonious environment for their kids.

Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, have been open about their marital challenges, especially during the most recent season of RHOBH. Earlier in the season, the couple revealed how PK’s frequent traveling and Dorit's PTSD from a 2021 home invasion had put a strain on their relationship. And in part two of the season 13 reunion of the Bravo series, Dorit candidly discussed the couple's struggles over the past two years and the turning point that PK's sobriety brought.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking," Dorit said, noting that PK had been sober for 49 days at the time of filming. She emphasized how this change helped improve their relationship, stating they were doing "better than ever."

Despite the progress, the couple ultimately chose to separate to reassess their relationship while prioritizing their children. Dorit and PK's love story began in 2011, leading to a lavish wedding in 2015 and the birth of their two children, Jagger and Phoenix. Over the years, the couple faced several public and personal challenges, including legal issues and the aforementioned home invasion.

The separation announcement came as Bravo began filming the upcoming season of RHOBH, which is expected to delve into the couple’s marital issues.

