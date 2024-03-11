The Manzos are getting a new member!

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey and Manzo'd With Children star Albie Manzo and wife Chelsea DeMonaco announced they are expecting their first child together, nearly five months after tying the knot in Italy. "The best is yet to come," the couple wrote in their Instagram caption. "Can’t wait to meet you little love." They noted their baby is due in September.

Albie's mom, Caroline Manzo, who famously appeared as an original Housewife for the first five seasons of the hit Bravo reality series, also shared the news with fans on Instagram.

"As we count our blessings, today we add one more," she wrote. "We can't wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!!"

This will be the second grandchild for Caroline and husband Albert Manzo following the birth of daughter Lauren Manzo's first child, daughter Marchesa, with then-husband Vito Scalia in 2017. In October 2023, news broke that Vito had filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, though split speculation had emerged about the pair in recent years.

"By now you guys have seen the news that has broken," Lauren later said in an Instagram video addressing the news while in Italy for Albie's wedding. "Just want to let you guys know we're all good. This has been done for a very long time. The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together. Vito and I love and respect each other and we continue to move forward as a family. All that matters to us is that our daughter is happy and healthy. Her privacy is important to us. We haven't been on TV in seven years, which is why we did not feel the need for some dramatic announcement and we continue to move forward with love and respect for each other and we will always be a family, and that's it. It's about our daughter and her privacy because she didn't ask to be on TV -- we did."

