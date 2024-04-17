Siggy Flicker's stepson has been arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to multiple reports, Tyler Campanella was arrested Wednesday on five misdemeanor charges in New York City. In an affidavit obtained by NBC News, the FBI claims the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum took to social media and posted photos and videos as the Capitol came under attack in 2021 in the wake of then-President Donald Trump losing the presidential election to Joe Biden.

Flicker, who appeared in seasons 7 and 8 of the Bravo reality TV series, captioned her post, "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you." The caption also included the hashtag "#StopTheSteal."

The feds claim there's security footage of Campanella inside the Capitol, including inside then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. It's alleged Campanella also walked into one of Pelosi's rooms where one of her laptops was stolen. The feds also purport that CCTV images show exactly when Campanella entered the Capitol -- from walking through the Senate Wing doors at 2:17 p.m. to leaving through the Rotunda doors at 2:52 p.m. NBC News reports that other footage showed Campanella wearing a flag as a cape. The flag prominently displayed a QAnon symbol.

Siggy Flicker in her season 8 campaign photoshoot for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. - Getty

According to The Daily Beast, the feds subpoenaed Campanella's phone records, with the phone itself -- under Flicker's account -- being traced inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Seven days after the attack on the Capitol, Flicker went on social media and shared video saying she was in Florida on the day of the attack.

It's been widely reported that Flicker, who left the Housewives franchise in 2018, is friends with Alina Habba, the lawyer who represented Trump in the former president's defamation case in which he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll an additional $83.3 million following his continued attacks on the former advice columnist. Carroll had previously been awarded $5 million by a jury.

Siggy Flicker ahead of her Watch What Happens Live appearance. - Getty

Prior to the attack, Trump addressed his supporters near the White House in Washington, D.C., where he urged his supporters to "fight like hell" amid members of Congress convening to certify the election results. Shortly after Trump's speech in which he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would "do the right thing," an angry mob marched toward the Capitol and stormed the building.

The House of Representatives later voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five people dead, including one police officer.

RELATED CONTENT: