Luann de Lesseps, former star of The Real Housewives of New York City, is opening up about her dating life and sharing some unexpected tips on where to meet single men.

In a candid interview with Bustle, de Lesseps admits that her approach to meeting guys has evolved over the years.

When asked if she still frequents her old haunt, the Regency, de Lesseps responds, "I don’t go to the Regency anymore. But I'll meet guys through other friends, dinner parties, at bars."

She adds, "The home goods section of Bed Bath & Beyond is a good hang. Lots of guys buying toasters and s**t because they're getting divorced. Also, if you can get invited to an embassy party, that's always good because there are a lot of men there, and they're foreigners."

This revelation comes years after her then-fiancé, Tom D'Agostino Jr., was spotted allegedly making out with a Playboy model at the Regency, a day before their engagement party in 2016.

De Lesseps further expresses her preference for international men, saying, "I love European men. I love Latin men. Americans are tricky. I lived in New York, and then I moved to Milan, and I couldn't walk down the street without, 'Ciao bella, you have to drink a coffee with me!' Otherwise they were going to die. They put women on a pedestal and I feel like we've lost some of that."

Luann De Lesseps - John Lamparski/Getty Images

When the topic of dating following the Me Too movement is brought up, de Lesseps notes the changes she's observed. "I think there's a lot of pressure and a lot of, 'Oh my God, what if I say the wrong thing?' For example, you'll be out with a group of girls, sitting at a table, having drinks, and there's a guy at the bar. He's alone, but he's terrified to go to the table with all these girls. So you write a note that says, 'Join us for a drink.' Give it to the waiter to give it to the guy. Now he comes over because you gave him permission to come over. Otherwise, he's not going to do that."

De Lesseps, who has been embracing her status as a single woman, is also asked if she is dating younger men these days. She enthusiastically replies, "I'm living my best cougar life right now."

She goes on to compare her experiences with men of different age groups, adding, "So the 30-somethings and 40-somethings are into my stuff. The 50-somethings are like, 'Oh, s**t, I'm 50. I have to date a 20-year-old.' And the 60-year-olds have a problem in the, as Ramona [Singer] would call it, 'lower level.'"

In March, the reality TV star and Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy, were spotted out together in New York City in what appeared to look like a lunch date.

"We've known each other for quite a while. I know Mary-Kate. I’ve met her a couple times with him, actually," she tells Bustle of the meet-up. "So he knows the de Lesseps name. And yeah, we went out to lunch."

As for whether she's seen Sarkozy since, she replies, "I have not. I'm just dating and having fun, and I'm traveling a lot with the cabaret show."

RELATED CONTENT: