Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon who appeared on an episode of Bravo's Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two women alongside his girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley.

On Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release that 38-year-old Robicheaux and 31-year-old Riley have both been charged over two alleged attacks that occurred in 2016. They are also seeking potential additional victims.

Both Robixcheaux and Riley have denied the claims through their attorneys.

According to the press release, one woman alleges that she met the couple at a restaurant in Newport Beach, California, and later, they allegedly invited her to a party and escorted her to Robicheaux's apartment once she was intoxicated with drugs they supplied her. Robicheaux and Riley are accused of raping her while she was prevented from resisting due to being impaired by intoxicating and controlled substances.

A second woman claims she was drinking alcohol with the couple at a bar in Newport Beach and she became unconscious. She alleges they then brought her to Robicheaux's apartment and sexually assaulted her with the intent to commit rape. The woman says she woke up and screamed for help, and a neighbor called police.

On Sept. 11, Robicheaux and Riley were both charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux was additionally charged with possession of an assault weapon.

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas alleged in a press conference on Tuesday that on Robicheaux's phone, “there are several videos where the women in the videos appear highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist and they’re barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances.”

"We've all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep's clothing but a wolf can wear scrubs or doctors clothing or a wolf can be a beautiful woman," he also said.

In a statement from the pair's attorneys to ABC, Robicheaux and Riley denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

“All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley," the statement reads. "They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court.”

“Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial," the statement continues. “It must be noted that none of the allegations in this matter relate to or concern Dr. Robicheaux’s medical practice or patients in any way.”

Robicheaux and Riley are expected to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Online Dating Rituals of the American Male was a docu-series that showed the online dating culture from the male perspective. Robicheaux was one of the two men featured, and the series was canceled in 2014.