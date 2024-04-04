Rebel Wilson is naming names. The 44-year-old actress openly addresses the actor who took her virginity at 35 in her new memoir, Rebel Rising, revealing that he was not aware that she was a virgin at the time.

In the tell-all, which was released on April 2, Wilson shares that she had sex for the first time with actor Mickey Gooch Jr. The two were romantically linked in 2015 and shared a scene in Wilson and Dakota Johnson's 2016 film, How to Be Single.

"Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you," she writes in her book (via People). She notes that the pair dated for six months after being introduced by her Pitch Perfect co-star, Hana Mae Lee.

Wilson shares that she had "tried a vibrator" and watched "some porn movies" to prepare for the intimate encounter.

"And then it just happens," she writes. "I finally have sex. And I guess I get those lovely sex chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him. I'm at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing."

Actress Rebel Wilson and actor Mickey Gooch Jr. arrive at the Los Angeles special screening of "Ur In Analysis" at the Egyptian Theatre on July 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. - Amanda Edwards/WireImage

The two went their separate ways after six months of dating, but Wilson tells The New York Times in a new interview that Gooch was "the first person to read" her book.

"So he knows now," she says of the confession.

While Rebel Rising is full of fascinating tidbits -- including bombshell allegations against her The Brothers Grimsby co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen -- Wilson admits that she was most nervous about going public with her story about losing her virginity later in life.

"That was something that absolutely nobody knew. And I was like, Should I put it in the book? But then I thought, Maybe there will be other people out there who were late bloomers who might find solace in that fact about me," she tells the Times. "Because really, there was nothing weird or wrong with me. It was just growing up in a very Christian background, and then not really wanting a relationship and focusing on my career. And then I thought, You know what, if I’m doing a memoir and writing about everything, I’m just going to put that here as well."

Today, Wilson is in a same-sex relationship with fiancée Ramona Agruma. The Australian star welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, in 2022 via surrogate.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma - Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

In December, the Senior Year actress took to her Instagram Story to break down the emotions she experienced ahead of telling her story to the world with her new book.

"You guys, I mean, I can't wait for you to read this," she said as she signed copies of the memoir. "You're going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff ... And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I've loved writing it -- although sometimes [it's] been gut-wrenching and emotional."

