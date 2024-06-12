Rebel Wilson has never met her future in-laws. In a new interview, the 44-year-old Australian actress, who is engaged to Ramona Agruma, opens up about some of the adversity she faces as a member of the LGBTQ+ community within her family.

Wilson and Agruma met in 2022 and share 19-month-old daughter Royce. Speaking to Today.com, Wilson shared that she will be meeting Agruma's parents in a few weeks for the first time when the family of three travels to Europe.

"I just think some people need a bit more time -- and some people won't ever come around to it, and that's fine, and that's their decision," Wilson said. "There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting."

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson are seen on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In 2022, Agruma, whose family is from Latvia, and Wilson were threatened with being outted by an Australian publication. They decided to go public with their romance first, but that also proved to be a challenge.

"Some people in her family didn't quite know, and found out via the press," Wilson said. "I feel really lucky because from my side, I've had literally not one negative reaction."

However, despite the early struggles, Wilson remains optimistic about connecting with Agruma's family thanks to their daughter.

"Roycie is the real icebreaker -- they've been FaceTiming with her," she shared.

Wilson and Agruma got engaged at Disneyland in February 2023. For more on their love story, check out the links below.

