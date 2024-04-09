You couldn't pay Rebel Wilson to work with her former co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen again. The 44-year-old Australian actress co-starred with Cohen on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby, playing the wife of Cohen's character, Norman Butcher.

In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson accuses Cohen of inappropriate behavior on the set of the film.

While on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Wilson played a game of Plead the Fifth where she was asked how much money it would take for her to work with Baron Cohen again.

"No money ever. I have a no a-holes policy," Wilson said.

When host Cohen pressed her, asking: "Twenty million? Thirty million? Fifty million?" Wilson shook her head, insisting she wouldn't work with the British comedian again.

In her memoir, Wilson claims that despite her no nudity clause, Baron Cohen pressured her to streak in the film, eventually bringing in a body double for the scene. She also claims that Baron Cohen asked her to come to his trailer, where he urged her to stick a finger up his butt for one scene in the film.

"I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the a** and improvised a few lines as the character," Wilson wrote in Rebel Rising.

Prior to the memoir's release, Wilson revealed that Baron Cohen is the "a**hole" she named in her memoir, despite alleged legal threats from Baron Cohen's lawyers.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

She previously teased naming the "a**hole," in a March 15 Instagram video.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a**hole policy. I don't work with a**holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,' but then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry," Wilson said on Instagram. "Because I worked with a massive a**hole and, yeah, I definitely have a no a**holes policy. A chapter on said a**hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole."

Following the reveal, Baron Cohen, through his spokesperson, released a statement to ET denying the actress' claims.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

In Baron Cohen's personal life, he and Isla Fisher recently announced that they filed to end their marriage last year after 13 years together.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," Fisher wrote over a photo of her and Baron Cohen in her Instagram Story. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The Wedding Crashers actress ended the statement with a note on the pair's wish for privacy, writing, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Baron Cohen shared the same photo and statement to his Instagram Story.

However, despite the timing of Baron Cohen's name making headlines because of Wilson's memoir, a source told ET that the split news is not related to his former co-star's claims.

"Sacha and Isla decided to separate in 2023, long before Rebel Wilson's claims were made. Their decision to split is unrelated to her allegations," said the source.

Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, is out now.

