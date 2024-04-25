Rebel Wilson's memoir will not include one of the author's biggest bombshells when the book arrives in the U.K. this week.

According to multiple reports, Wilson's book, Rebel Rising, will not include the allegations she made against Sacha Baron Cohen after the book's publisher, HarperCollins, redacted the passages. According to The Guardian, it all comes down to legal reasons.

"We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note," a spokesperson for the publishing giant said. "Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story."

Rebel Rising hit bookstores on Thursday following its release (via Simon & Schuster) in the U.S. earlier this month. The book will be released in Australia, Wilson's homeland, in August.

The move comes after the Pitch Perfect star first teased in March that she would name the A-list "a**hole" whom she vowed never to work with again.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a**hole policy. I don't work with a**holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,' but then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry," Wilson said on Instagram. "Because I worked with a massive a**hole and, yeah, I definitely have a no a**holes policy. A chapter on said a**hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole."

Wilson would later allege that it was Cohen, whom she also claimed threatened her with legal action.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Wilson claimed in her memoir that Cohen pressured her to streak in their 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, despite her having a no-nudity clause in her movie deal. The film eventually included a body double for the streaking scene. She also claimed Cohen asked her to come to his trailer, where he allegedly urged her to stick a finger up his butt for one scene in the film.

"I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the a** and improvised a few lines as the character," Wilson writes in Rebel Rising.

Cohen, through his spokesperson, denied the claims in a statement to ET.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

Shortly after, Cohen's wife, Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher, announced that they filed to end their marriage last year after 13 years together. Despite the timing, a source told ET that the split news is not related to Cohen's former co-star's claims.

