Reese Witherspoon knows how to bust a move!

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old actress attended the Harlem Globetrotters game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and showed off her dancing skills when she got pulled to center court by Globetrotters player Ant Atkinson.

Wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a Dodgers cap, Witherspoon was initially concerned about her purse before Atkinson got her to loosen up. The pair danced together for a few seconds, with Witherspoon showing off her incredible moves, which may remind fans of her iconic "Bend and Snap" as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

When Witherspoon threw her arms in the air and began shaking her hips, Atkinson jokingly chastised her, telling the actress: "Reese, there are kids in here!"

Witherspoon attended the game with her husband, Jim Toth, and their 6-year-old son, Tennessee. Before Atkinson would let the A-list star return to her courtside seats, he called up her 49-year-old husband to come join them at center court.

The team then proceeded to serenade the couple with The Temptations 1965 song, "My Girl." Clad in khaki pants, a baseball cap and a gray hoodie, Toth sweetly spun his wife around as a spotlight followed them on the basketball court. The pair seemed to have a great time, singing along, laughing and cuddling up to one another.

Witherspoon documented the experience with a highlight story on Instagram. The Big Little Lies star also shared a video of herself dancing at her seat with Globetrotter players surrounding her.

"When one of the #harlemglobetrotters steals your phone #danceitout🤣🏀 🔥 🎥 : @bullbody84," she captioned the clip.

Witherspoon wasn't the only celebrity in the house for the fun event! Others including Usher, Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne were also in attendance.

The stars were out with us today in LA ⭐️ (images courtesy Leon Bennett) pic.twitter.com/CzZUU0kTdH — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) February 18, 2019

Witherspoon's Elle Woods-inspired moves come after the announcement that Legally Blonde 3 is in the works. Watch the video below to see what the actress told ET about the upcoming flick:

