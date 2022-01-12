Shopping

REI Sale: 10 Best Puffer Jackets and Warmest Winter Coats for Braving the Outdoors

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REI Sale
REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter, REI's fully loaded sale section offers up to 65% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your upcoming cold weather adventure. There are still a few months left to bundle up in style.

Whether you're shopping for a toasty down jacket that'll keep you super warm during your next ski trip or need to suit up for a night of outdoor dining, there are plenty of deeply discounted winter options at REI. There's the heat-trapping Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket that maintains its warmth even when wet from snow. For pretty much all chilly conditions, The North Face's Powderflo Jacket is inspired by the classic Denali series, so it is both waterproof and breathable. 

You can save on more brands including Mountain Hardwear, Arc'teryx, Columbia, adidas, and Burton. Below, shop ET's top picks for winter from REI. 

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
A windproof shell to wear over your favorite hoodie. The lightweight PlumaFill insulation maintains its warmth even when wet.
$249$173
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Women's
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Women's
A warm and light jacket that still delivers on packability and insulation.
$249$173
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
REI
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
Save 30% on Patagonia's Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie with handwarmer pockets. 
$299$209
Mountain Hardwear Phantom Down Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Phantom Down Jacket
REI
Mountain Hardwear Phantom Down Jacket
This down jacket is Mountain Hardwear's warmest and has a water repellent finish that resists stains. 
$350$260
Cotopaxi Solazo Down Jacket - Women's
Cotopaxi Solazo Down Jacket - Women's
REI
Cotopaxi Solazo Down Jacket - Women's
Colorblock the cozy warmth with this down jacket. 
$220$165
The North Face Saikuru Insulated Jacket
The North Face Saikuru Insulated Jacket
REI
The North Face Saikuru Insulated Jacket
Warm and puffy with a tall collar for added coverage. 
$229$170
Marmot Calen Insulated Jacket
Marmot Calen Insulated Jacket
REI
Marmot Calen Insulated Jacket
Stuffed with lightweight, highly compressible and warm Primaloft Black insulation, this men's jacket delivers just the right amount of warmth for cool-weather adventures.
$150$110
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Men's
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Men's
REI
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Men's
A minimalist, low-bulk down jacket for essential extra warmth on fast moving days. 
$265$220
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Women's
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Women's
REI
Mountain Equipment Frostline Down Jacket - Women's
This jacket packs into the hand pocket with carry loops for warmth on the go. 
$265$220
adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
REI
adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
Staying comfortable on the trail (or your morning dog walks) is easy when you have the right layers. 
$120$95
Mountain Hardwear Kor Strata Alpine Hoodie
Mountain Hardwear Kor Strata Alpine Hoodie
REI
Mountain Hardwear Kor Strata Alpine Hoodie
A hoodie that layers easily, making it ideal for running errands or a chilly morning. 
$280$199

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon

Everything You Need for Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon