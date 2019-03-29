Relive Every Royal Baby Debut From the Last 70 Years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon welcome Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild, joining the ranks of the eight grandchildren and four royal kids that came before them.
We're all anxiously waiting to get the first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little one, who we're sure we'll meet just hours after his or her birth. That is, after all, how we were famously introduced to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
People wowed over -- and analyzed -- Kate's outfits after all three deliveries, and the same is sure to happen after Meghan gives birth. But what did the royal debuts look like for the other famous offspring of years past? While we met many of them on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital, a few of the youngest kids, including Princess Anne's grandchildren, didn't have major entrances but were spotted at outings with their parents when they were just newborns.
Click through the gallery below to re-meet all of Queen Elizabeth II's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren before one more joins their ranks in late April.
