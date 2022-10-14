BravoCon 2022 has arrived in New York City this weekend and in honor of the annual drama-filled fan event, Bravo has teamed up with Literie on a line of scented candles inspired by some of the most iconic Real Housewives moments. Now Bravoholics can invite the Housewives into their homes with five themed candles, each one named after a different star's memorable quote.

Literie, a women-owned candle company inspired by New York City, launched their collaboration with Bravo and The Real Housewives this week. This newly released collection found inspiration in the franchise's most iconic moments when creating the scents. Remember when Teresa Guidice flipped a table in an Italian restaurant during her legendary fight? Well, now you can remember each day when you light the Flipping Tables candle with hints of cedar and suede.

Channel your favorite Bravolebs from New Jersey, New York City, Atlanta, and Orange County. There are also two holiday scents on the way — Sprinkle Cookies inspired by RHONJ and Snowing in Pasadena referencing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Plus, a Ramona-centric BravoCon exclusive candle — Pinot Grigio.

Ahead, shop all the candles from the exclusive collection to relive your favorite Real Housewives moments before they sell out.

Flipping Tables: Cedar + Suede Literie Flipping Tables: Cedar + Suede Flipping Tables pays homage to Teresa Guidice's outrage in season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when she literally flipped a table at a fine dining restaurant during an argument. With notes of cedar and suede, you'll feel relaxed remembering this shocking moment. $45 Buy Now

