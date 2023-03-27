'Return to Amish's Most Memorable Moments: Tongue Kissing and Removable Teeth (Exclusive)
From removable teeth to tongue-filled first kisses, Return to Amish has certainly featured some shocking moments. The TLC series, which is a spin-off of the hit Breaking Amish, has been on for seven seasons and has been filled with touching moments and cringeworthy scenes.
ET has an exclusive look back at the top 10 most memorable fan-favorite moments in a compilation video.
There are some heartbreaking scenes, including one in which an adopted Black Mennonite girl reflects on the racism she endured in her own family. In another scene, a man discovers that the person he thought was his father is not biologically related to him and that his mother had an affair with her sister's husband.
There are also some viral clips, including Maureen and Daniel's tongue-heavy first kiss.
Return to Amish follows Amish and former Amish people as they attempt to live outside their closed communities.
New episodes of Return to Amish air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, with the season premiere airing March 14.
