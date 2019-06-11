Erika Jayne still gives no Fs. Her Real Housewives co-stars, on the other hand, apparently give several.

Well, at least Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp do, as they stir up a little Erika-related drama in France on this week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-- and ET has your exclusive first look. Erika, Kyle, Teddi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna are all seemingly enjoying the cast trip in Provence… until their conversation turns to the group’s last big get-together, Halloween. Lisa, of course, showed up dressed as Erika Jayne, and totally embodied Erika’s on-stage persona, throwing around the C-word like it was no big deal. It’s that little detail, and Lisa-as-Erika's interaction with Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, that has Teddi and Kyle upset.

"Hiding behind a character was confusing," Teddi tell Lisa, referencing Lisa’s attempt to work through her issues with Kim at the party while pretending to be Erika.

The ladies' conversation quickly spirals into an "I don’t care if you like me" back-and-forth that upsets Teddi. The longer the chat goes, the more it seems that Teddi and Kyle are trying to get Erika to weigh in on the situation and agree with them, that it was weird for Lisa to hide behind the character of Erika to make amends with Kim.

"I really don’t know why Kyle and Teddi are trying to bait Erika into saying something," Dorit remarks in a confessional. "I don’t get it. But I do know that Teddi, more often than not, tends to be Kyle's, like, henchwoman. Wish I had that."

Check out the full exchange here:

"I'm not gonna blame Erika Jayne," Lisa notes in a confessional. "I'm gonna honor Erika Jayne, because Erika Jayne allowed me to break the ice so that I could have a conversation with your sister."

"I’m in a f**king Halloween costume," she continues. "If it weren’t for Kim, everyone would’ve laughed, applauded and said, ‘Rinna is awesome.’ So, all of a sudden it gets a little sensitive because your sister’s involved? Come on!"

"At the end of the day, no matter how it came about, it seems as if that the two of you have come to some resolution," Erika finally contributes. "So, however uncomfortable it may have been for all of us to watch…"

"Which it was!" Kyle jumps in, cutting Erika off. "That's all we're saying. Wasn’t that a little uncomfortable for you?"

"No, it wasn't for me," Erika replies. "But it was for you guys. I get that."

"Ladies, let me be very clear: I’m not annoyed that Lisa Rinna used the Erika Jayne persona to heal her wounds with Kim Richards," she then shares in a confessional. "I am, however, becoming annoyed at how you two will not let it go."

Now, we know this conversation continues beyond the dinner table. In April, Erika teased ET about what to expect on the women’s French adventure.

"There's a lot of unnecessary yelling, and poking, and prodding, and picking and sticking," she shared. "There's a lot of that. You know, when you're drunk, you talk s**t. That's what happens."

"I think we talk s**t about everybody!" she added. "And everybody turned on each other. You know, it was typical."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

