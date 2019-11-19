Braunwyn Windham-Burke is an open book, and doesn’t care who reads it… including her own kids.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been more than open about her life on season 14 of the Bravo hit, her first, sharing that she and her husband, Sean, have threesomes on occasion, share a "love shack" condo to get away from their kids and, at one point, separated and started seeing other people, which their children seemingly never knew!

"You know, there were certain things that were taken out of context," Braunwyn admits to ET at the first-ever Bravo fan convention, BravoCon. "Like, my daughter called me from college [and asked], 'Mom, you cheated on Dad?' and I'm like, 'Well, that was 12 years ago and we were separated,' but she was little at the time, so she didn’t know. She was reading it like present tense and I'm like, 'No, no, no, honey.' No, but everything else? My kids know everything ... my older kids know everything."

Braunwyn and Sean share seven kids, ranging in age from toddler to teen, and she says the family watches RHOC together. The 41-year-old tells ET she tried to give her family as much of a heads-up about her surprising revelations as possible before they aired. For instance, after she made the confession about her and Sean’s threesome habit, Braunwyn came home and told her kids about it.

"I came back from that trip and I told them, and they were fine with it, 'cause we have raised our kids in a very open household," she notes. "We talk about sexuality, and they weren't surprised. And you know what? At the end of the day, it is so nice."

"There's so many parts of my personality, and who I am, that I've had to keep to myself for so many years," she continues. "I'm 41 and I never told anyone most of this, and to be able to be like, ‘This is who I am, and everyone knows it now.’ Do you know how freeing that is? Like, it’s amazing! I feel like I don’t have to keep anything to myself anymore. Everyone knows who I am. I don’t have to pretend to be anyone but me."

Braunwyn promises she brought her full self to the season 14 reunion, which taped just before the three-day convention in New York City.

"It went great," Braunwyn says. "It went amazing. I walked in there and, you know, I felt amazing and I was so strong and I owned that."

"You know, during the season it was really hard for me to stand up for myself," she admits. "You see me crying a lot, and trying to please everyone, and I went into the reunion and I didn’t back down, and I held my ground and I really just stood up for myself like you haven't seen."

Fans can expect Braunwyn and "OG of the OC" Vicki Gunvalson, whom Braunwyn, in a way, "replaced" on the series go at it, with Vicki taking issue with Braunwyn being a fan of the series before joining.

"Here's the thing, someone got mad at me because I'm too enthusiastic," Braunwyn teases. "But if you don’t like your job, then maybe you should leave?"

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vicki Gunvalson Vows She'll Never Return to 'RHOC' as a 'Friend' Again (Exclusive)

Kelly Dodd Wants to Leave 'RHOC' for 'RHONY' and Her Co-Stars Have Thoughts About It (Exclusive)

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Reacts to Ex-Husband David's Nude Photos (Exclusive)