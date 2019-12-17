'RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Kelly Dodd 'Can Eat My S**t' (Exclusive)

Well, there goes that friendship, officially.

After a season of back and forth on where they stand as pals, Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd's relationship seems done for good on The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 14 finale -- and ET has your exclusive first look! The women are all gathered for Vicki Gunvalson's country western-themed engagement party, but the Tres Amigas (Vicki, Tamra and Shannon Beador) seem to be keeping their distance from Kelly. After downing tequila shots, and dropping it low while line-dancing, Tamra goes off on her co-star, whom she just made up with on the group's trip to Miami!

"I think it’s ironic that everybody's dressed like cowboys and she’s a f**king Indian," Tamra, clad in a cowboy hat, scoffs. Kelly opted for turquoise jewelry and a silver dress instead of the prairie-chic vibe the other ladies chose.

"Kelly can f**k off," she goes on to exclaim, flipping a double bird with her fingers. "Kelly can eat my s**t."

Tamra's anger stems from Kelly inserting herself into Tamra's ongoing legal battle with Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of former RHOC star Alexis Bellino. In 2018, Jim filed a lawsuit against Tamra, claiming defamation, stemming from a podcast interview Tamra gave to comedian Heather McDonald. When Kelly and Tamra's friendship hit a snag this season, Kelly reached out to Jim on Twitter, offering herself up as a character witness against Tamra.

According to Tamra, she's spent her life savings fighting the lawsuit in court.

"After a few tequilas, and thinking about writing that check, and seeing Kelly's little smug face over there, makes me just want to knock her lights out," Tamra declares in a confessional.

"I could've put all my kids through college with all the money I paid for this lawsuit," Tamra then shares with her pals. "She knew that it was so devastating, but she still reached out and said, 'Hey, let me help you.' F**k her!"

Now, it's unclear if things will be resolved between the two by the episode's end (don't count on it!), but fans will get to see them hash it out on the season 14 reunion. Part one of the three-part special airs at a special time, Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, and Housewives boss Andy Cohen tells ET, it'll go down in Housewives history.

"There is a meltdown to end all meltdowns," he teased at BravoCon. "There are some real strong emotions. Surprisingly, there are some mending of fences -- which I didn't expect going into it."

But first, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 14 finale, airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

