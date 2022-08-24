The first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to a close and viewers know that means a reunion is on the way! In a sneak peek for the show's epic two-part reunion, we see another super model step on the scene to throw some praise Chanel Ayan's way. The trailer kicks off with reunion host Andy Cohen taking a call from Naomi Campbell, who had a very special message for Ayan.

"Naomi Campbell's calling me right now," Cohen tells Ayan as she makes her way to the couch for part one of the show's reunion special. "This is insane. I'm sitting here with Ayan."

"You're the best thing on this show," Campbell tells the fellow model and perhaps, the show's most outspoken star. "Thank you," Ayan replies.

"Don't let anyone ruffle your feathers," Campbell adds. "She's got a lot of feathers on," Cohen notes, commenting on Ayan's embellished golden yellow gown, which featured a feathered skirt.

Elsewhere in the teaser, we see the cast come ready to play, as they all descend upon New York to set things straight after an explosive first season.

"I came dressed in black because I'm ready to murder these b***hes," Ayan, who arrived in a black dress before changing into her yellow number tells the cameras.

While the ladies' fashions are surely standout, what starts with laughs, and a funny Arabic tutorial between the cast and Cohen, quickly descends into drama, as he brings up Caroline Stanbury's husband, Sergio Carello, and alleged "racist tweets" the reality TV star reportedly fired off in the past.

It's not long before insults are slung back and forth, with Lesa Milan calling Stanbury "the wicked witch of the Middle East," and Stanbury accusing Milan of being a former "escort."

That wasn't the only explosive comment either. The trailer also sees Milan accuse Stanbury of being listed in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous address book.

Another book is brought to light, when Stanbury brings out a prop of her own, a pink "Book of Lies," which features a distorted image of Milan on the cover.

"You're obsessed with me," Milan tells the former Ladies of London star. "You wish you looked like this."

See all the drama go down in the trailer below:

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo, with part one of the reunion to follow Aug. 31.

