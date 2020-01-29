Teresa Giudice could have ruined her daughters’ reunion with their dad.

In ET's exclusive first look at Wednesday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa and two of her daughters -- Gia, 18, and Milania, 15 -- are en route to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement center, where Joe was being held until October of last year. The center was more than three hours away from their home, so Teresa and her girls pass the time in the car by chatting about what they planned to discuss with Joe, napping and -- for Teresa -- a phone call to co-star Dolores Catania. As Teresa explains to Dolores why only two of her four daughters are with her (apparently there’s a limit to the number of visitors someone in the facility can have at once), she gasps, realizing she’s left behind some very important things.

"F**k!" Teresa exclaims. "S**t. Oh my god, guys. My wallet! F**k. Oh my god. We forgot our license. Ugh! And I forgot her birth certificate. F**k, guys!"

Dolores attempts to calm Teresa down, saying she could have someone grab the documents from Teresa’s house and meet the Giudices at the center. But, Teresa fears it won’t work.

“That will take too long, we’ll never make it,” Teresa says, noting that they’ve already been in the car well over an hour. “We have to be there by 9:45.”

“Oh my god, this is so f**ked up!” she goes on to scream, much to Gia and Milania’s chagrin. Both girls yell back, asking their mom to stop.

Viewers will have to tune in to see if Teresa and the girls actually made it to Joe that day. This excursion was a precursor to the trip Teresa and all four of her daughters took from New Jersey to Italy to visit Joe in November, after he voluntarily left ICE to live as a free man in his home country. ET spoke with Teresa just after the family returned to the States.

"Well, this trip to Italy was all about the kids," Teresa shared. "It was all about the kids being together with their dad and just Joe and I being in a good place, which we were. And I mean ... I can't really give you a straight-up answer, like, we were together two and a half days. So, I mean, we're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens."

"We're both in a good place," she continued, noting that the short amount of time they had together wasn't enough to decide the fate of their 20-year marriage. "You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that. You know, think of where he was, he was in a bad place, so you know he took a lot of frustration out on the kids and myself because he was in a hellhole, basically, that's where he was."

Since that visit, which was captured by RHONJ cameras, Teresa and Joe reportedly decided to split. Fans should expect updates about the state of their relationship on the season 10 reunion, which will air in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

