Joe Giudice has taken to Instagram to reflect on his separation from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

The two announced their separation in December, following a difficult year during which Joe returned to Italy while awaiting the outcome of his deportation case.

On Saturday, Joe posted a video showing various throwback photos of the two along with their four children.

“Don’t fall in!” he captioned the video. “Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles.”



“Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap,” he continued. “One bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏☝️#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”

On Sunday, he shared another post in which he discussed learning how “growth as a person is to grow in areas that make me a better person not by my Italian mothers cries, or my dad’s lectures, or my wife’s urges.”

Joe and Teresa were married for 20 years and share four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The girls traveled abroad to spend Christmas with their father, and appeared to stay on to ring in the new year with Joe according to a post he shared on Dec. 28.

"I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!!" he wrote alongside photos with the girls. "They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures.❤️❤️❤️❤️ ps didn’t mean to cut my baby out still learning will get in time. 😐."

Meanwhile, Teresa was seen cozying up to Anthony Delorenzo (aka Tony the Contractor, who has appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey) after calling things off with Joe.



Shortly after the New Year, she also revealed details about her prenup with Joe during an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"A week before we were getting married, Joe asked me to sign a prenup and I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that," she shared. "I wasn’t going to go through with it, but being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding. I didn’t even read it, I just said, 'I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup goes void.’”

See more on the family below.

