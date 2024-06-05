After a lower face lift, Jill Zarin is recovering at the Ritz Carlton.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed she recently underwent a lower face lift surgery and fat transfer to her hands.

"I live my life openly and freely -- that's why I did a reality show -- and I think it's important for people who do reality shows to be honest," she said.

Zarin disclosed she was on the mend while staying at the luxury hotel, and noted her doctor has visited her one to two times daily. While she still had bandaging around her face and neck, the 60-year-old reality star said drains had been removed.

As for why she underwent the procedure, Zarin said she came to the decision after watching herself on Prime Video's The GOAT, which premiered in May and stars various reality TV personalities competing to be named the GOAT of reality TV.

"I also hated my hands and he added fat from my legs," Zarin said. "They look amazing!"

Zarin is far from the only member of the Bravo universe to speak out about the cosmetic work they've had done. In April, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna chimed in on a TikTok video, in which a cosmetic injector called her out and claimed her face was over-filled. Nicole Smith, the video's poster, shared tips for how to avoid changing your appearance with filler and used Rinna's current face as an example of what not to do.

Responding to the video amid critical comments, Rinna addressed the injectable she had used. "Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me," she wrote in response. "Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."

