The OG apples are coming back! On Wednesday, Peacock and Bravo revealed the date and format for the upcoming Real Housewives of New York: Legacy.

"We're in a New York state of mind 🍎 As a thank you to the fans for all of the support for #RHONY and #CrappieLake, the next season of #RHUGT will be RHONY LEGACY coming this December on Peacock! And then we'll see you in Morocco in 2024."

Giving Bravoholics what they want, the picture features RHONY OGs Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman posing together in their best swimsuits on a boat as they throw up peace signs for the camera.

Legacy is set to be the fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. For the adventure, the women will opt for a familiar location -- Saint Barthélemy, the spot the women traveled to during season five of the Big Apple franchise. As for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, it will now air in 2024.

The announcement comes after the ET learned in January that RHONY: Legacy was on pause. At the time, a source said that while the RHONY spinoff was on hold, "as we know in the Bravo world, nothing is ever dead."

Legacy's premiere announcement comes after Bravo and Peacock have seen success with the latest season ofRHONY (featuring a brand new cast) and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The spin-off sees The Countess and Sonja revitalizing the town of Benton, Illinois.

Ahead of the show's premiere, ET spoke with the stars who teased what Legacy could possibly look like.

"I think the OG New York girls, who are globetrotters, need to go somewhere else," Luann pitched. "We need to go somewhere else. Where do you want to go? Argentina, so we can dance with some Latin boys?"

"You didn't get to go that time, was it when you were arrested you couldn't go that time?" Sonja replied. Luann begrudgingly answered, "Yes."

