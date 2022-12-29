Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Low-Key Date Night Ahead of New Year's Eve

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky always step out in style! The new parents took in a late-night movie on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old singer kept a low profile while still making a fashion statement in a fur coat, a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts, as well as olive green bedazzled Nike Dunk shoes.

As for A$AP, the 34-year-old rapper sported an all-black ensemble that included a leather hooded jacket.

Backgrid

The power couple's date night comes just a few weeks after Rihanna posted the very first video to TikTok of her and A$AP's baby boy. In the video, the baby is sitting in a car seat looking like he's having the time of his life, laughing and making all kinds of cute baby faces.

Last month, a source told ET that RiRi and A$AP are open to having more kids.

"Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together," said the source. "They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy. Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future."

For more on Rihanna and A$AP's big year, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Posts First Video of Her and A$AP Rocky's Adorable Baby Boy

Rihanna Reacts to Her First Golden Globe Nomination

Fenty Beauty Relaunches Rihanna's Signature Fragrance for The Holidays

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wants Rihanna on 'Abbott Elementary' (Exclusive)

Rihanna Would Love to Have More Kids With A$AP Rocky, Source Says

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4: Johnny Depp, Cara Delevingne and More Celeb Cameos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery