Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Low-Key Date Night Ahead of New Year's Eve
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky always step out in style! The new parents took in a late-night movie on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The 34-year-old singer kept a low profile while still making a fashion statement in a fur coat, a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts, as well as olive green bedazzled Nike Dunk shoes.
As for A$AP, the 34-year-old rapper sported an all-black ensemble that included a leather hooded jacket.
The power couple's date night comes just a few weeks after Rihanna posted the very first video to TikTok of her and A$AP's baby boy. In the video, the baby is sitting in a car seat looking like he's having the time of his life, laughing and making all kinds of cute baby faces.
Last month, a source told ET that RiRi and A$AP are open to having more kids.
"Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together," said the source. "They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy. Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future."
