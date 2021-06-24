Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share a Kiss During Arcade Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong. The couple recently enjoyed a date night at Barcade in New York City and they weren't shy about showing some PDA.

The 33-year-old singer looked chic as ever in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit, heels, a leather jacket and a matching fuzzy pink bucket hat. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper was also stylish in a deep purple shirt and leather pants. A source tells ET that the two had "so much fun" playing arcade games with friends until 3 a.m.

According to the source, they enjoyed some friendly competition at Barcade, challenging others to arcade games. The source adds that they both totally had their guard down and were genuinely happy and having a blast.

Indeed, the pair was photographed smiling at one another inside the bar and also sharing a kiss.

Rihanna smiled as photographers caught the two walking together outside, with Rocky's arm around her.

In May, Rocky publicly declared Rihanna as the love of his life in an interview with GQ. The two stars have been dating since last year, but were longtime friends before getting together.

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," Rocky told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he continued.

ET recently spoke to the rapper about his documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, and he talked about having his superstar girlfriend's support.

"It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he said.

