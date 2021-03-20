Rihanna Is Giving Us Spring Vibes and We Are Here for It

Rihanna is giving us spring vibes with her latest ensemble!

The 33-year-old singer-turned-entrepreneur stepped out for dinner this week in a stylish pastel look. Rihanna dined with family and friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

The "Diamonds" singer stunned in a baby blue cotton terry cloth two piece by Maisie Wilen. She stayed warm in a pink-and-light blue plaid Chanel vintage coat with gold buttons, and accessorized with a pale pink Hermès bag, pointed-toe heels and a statement aqua necklace. She also wore her protective face mask as she was photographed arriving at the restaurant.

Rihanna had been getting ready for the new season with her latest Savage x Fenty collection. Just last month she showed off floral and bright looks from the line.

"savage af. don’t trip. New @savagexfenty out now," wrote alongside the hashtag #SavageSpring 🌸."

The A-list star's lingerie and loungewear brand recently reached $1 billion valuation in lingerie equity. According to Forbes, the artist's lingerie line is expected to be "the global lingerie market leader by 2025," further emphasizing that "Rihanna's brand has proven that diversity and inclusion in sizing, access, and marketing can lead to an even greater goal, equity in feeling sexy."

ET spoke with Rihanna back in October, as she was getting ready to drop Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, about how quarantine had kept her busy and gave her time to focus on all her passions.

"I've been just sitting in robes with no makeup and whatever my hair does that day," she admitted, telling ET she started to "dial back a lot" when she felt overwhelmed. "There's a lot happening always and when I get into those little crevasses of those huge moments, I just try to think about what I really love to do. Like, what truly makes me happy, and it's really the littlest things."

When asked about creating and working on her music in quarantine, Rihanna responded, "It impacts everything. It impacts the timing for a lot, it impacts touring, it impacts how feasible is it to travel or have people you want to work with travel to you."

"It forces you to figure it out and I'm that type of girl," she added. "I just want to figure out a solution. I don't want to stay stuck on the problem."

