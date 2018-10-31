Rihanna Rocks a Bone-Chillingly Sexy Leather Halloween Costume -- Pic!

Rihanna is looking spookalicious!

The "This Is What You Came For" singer stepped out in striking skeleton face paint while hitting up a Halloween party in London, England, on Wednesday night. Rihanna definitely turned heads -- and let some roll -- as she commanded attention in her sultry look.

The 30-year-old singer's pink skull face provided just the right amount of pop to go with her all-black leather ensemble. Rihanna sported a patent leather bustier and leggings, as well as matching shoulder-high gloves and spiky heels to complete her outfit. The GRAMMY winner -- who has been showing off her makeup skills on YouTube lately -- pulled out all the stops.

We honestly haven't seen a look that RiRi can't pull off. The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress recently stepped out in a head-to-toe snakeskin ensemble. And earlier this month, she wore two trench coats in one day.

Rihanna recently got candid about dressing her fluctuating body type in British Vogue.

"Maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now," she joked. "I don't know. I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!'"

"But, you know, it comes with a price," she added. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut."

