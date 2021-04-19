Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Launches First Bridal Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brides-to-be, stop everything. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has released a bridal capsule collection, and it is stunning! The star's lingerie line includes 15 sexy pieces, including bras, underwear, corsets and more that are sure to make you feel beautiful, confident and romantic on the special night.

Whether you want a full lingerie look or separates to mix and match, the bridal collection, offered in sizes XS to 3X, features eye-catching details like lace and pearls that make each piece perfect for wedding night. YouTube star and bride-to-be Jackie Aina models the new Savage X Fenty styles in a video posted on the brand's Instagram.

Even if you aren't a bride and just want new pretty lingerie, the collection has other shades in addition to white, including a chic periwinkle ombre and classic black.

If you are tying the knot soon or know someone who is, head over to ET Style's shopping guide on everything weddings to see our suggestions on what to wear, buy and gift.

Score the Savage X Fenty bridal collection at special low prices by signing up for the Xtra VIP Membership program (new members get 50% off the regular VIP price), and shop our favorites, below.

Savage X Fenty Embroidered Lace Corset Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Embroidered Lace Corset A stunning lace corset is a bridal lingerie essential. NEW VIP: $40 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Floral Lace Unlined Bra & Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Floral Lace Unlined Bra & Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian If you're not into the traditional bridal look, opt for this gorgeous floral lace periwinkle ombre set. BRA FOR NEW VIP: 2 FOR $29 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now BRAZILIAN FOR NEW VIP: $7 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Savage X Cincher Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Savage X Cincher This sexy cincher has a front zip closure and romantic lace-up back. NEW VIP: $17 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Foiled Sprigs Embroidered Unlined Bra & Embroidered String Bikini Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Foiled Sprigs Embroidered Unlined Bra & Embroidered String Bikini We're obsessed with this feminine tulle bra and string bikini duo, featuring delicate floral embroidery and bows. BRA FOR NEW VIP: 2 FOR $29 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now BIKINI FOR NEW VIP: $10 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Savage X Fenty String of Pearls Cupless Bralette & Garter Belt Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty String of Pearls Cupless Bralette & Garter Belt Pair this pearl bralette and garter belt with your favorite set for extra wow factor. BRA FOR NEW VIP: 2 FOR $29 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now GARTER FOR NEW VIP: $11 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

