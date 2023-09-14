Tech

Ring Launches New Pet Tag to Help Keep Your Furry Friend Safe and It's Only $10 — Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ring Pet Tag
Ring
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:19 AM PDT, September 14, 2023

Finding your lost cat or dog just got easier thanks to Ring.

Our furry friends are part of the family. When Fluffy or Fido goes missing, it can feel heartbreaking while waiting for them to safely return. Ring, the leader in doorbell cameras and home security, is making this experience a little less traumatic with their new pet tag.

The Ring Pet Tag has an easy-to-use QR code printed on it that when scanned takes the rescuer to a shareable pet profile with all your dog or cat's pertinent information (even if they don't have a Ring app). For added peace of mind, the RIng Pet Tag also gives you a real-time alert when someone scans the tag. If you notice your pup or feline is missing, switch to Lost Pet Mode, which notifies other Ring users in your community to be on the lookout. 

Ring Pet Tag

Ring Pet Tag
Amazon

Ring Pet Tag

The Ring Pet Tag isn't officially on the market until October 4, but you can sign-up to pre-order this innovative pet tag now.

While the Ring Pet Tag allows rescuers to contact you — much like a microchip allows — it removes the hassle associated with implanting the device. Pet finders can also contact the owner without gaining access to phone numbers and other personal information. The Ring Pet tag is visible at first glance and the person who finds a lost fuzzball doesn't have to visit the vet's office to get in contact with the owner.  

At only $10, the Ring Pet Tag is a steal for an extra layer of protection when your pet escapes the fence or runs out the open door. 

Pre-Order the Ring Pet Tag

RELATED CONTENT:

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for Just $20 Right Now

Home

The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for Just $20 Right Now

Shop Today's Best 50% Off Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Sales & Deals

Shop Today's Best 50% Off Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

The 16 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 16 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

Gifts

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Easy Fall Cooking

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Easy Fall Cooking

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tech

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tags: