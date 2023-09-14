Our furry friends are part of the family. When Fluffy or Fido goes missing, it can feel heartbreaking while waiting for them to safely return. Ring, the leader in doorbell cameras and home security, is making this experience a little less traumatic with their new pet tag.

The Ring Pet Tag has an easy-to-use QR code printed on it that when scanned takes the rescuer to a shareable pet profile with all your dog or cat's pertinent information (even if they don't have a Ring app). For added peace of mind, the RIng Pet Tag also gives you a real-time alert when someone scans the tag. If you notice your pup or feline is missing, switch to Lost Pet Mode, which notifies other Ring users in your community to be on the lookout.

While the Ring Pet Tag allows rescuers to contact you — much like a microchip allows — it removes the hassle associated with implanting the device. Pet finders can also contact the owner without gaining access to phone numbers and other personal information. The Ring Pet tag is visible at first glance and the person who finds a lost fuzzball doesn't have to visit the vet's office to get in contact with the owner.

At only $10, the Ring Pet Tag is a steal for an extra layer of protection when your pet escapes the fence or runs out the open door.

