Rip Taylor's cause of death has been revealed.

A rep for Taylor tells ET that he died of congestive heart failure at the age of 84 last month.

The rep adds that his ashes will be spread off the coast of Hawaii in January 2020, and that a memorial service is planned for Nov. 24 at the El Portal Theatre on the Debbie Reynolds mainstage. Speakers for the event are still being confirmed.

Taylor, known as the "King of Confetti," was famous for showering his audiences with confetti to punctuate punchlines. He got his start in stand-up by making several appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. He also played himself in Wayne's World 2, The Dukes of Hazard, and all three Jackass movies. In 1992, Taylor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney.

