Ritani Sale: Take 30% Off All Engagement Rings, Diamond Necklaces and More

Published
ritani sale
Ritani

Save big on stunning jewelry at Ritani -- the luxury brand is offering 30% off everything for a limited time.

High-quality, handcrafted engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more are all available at this sizable discount through Sept. 1. All you have to do is enter promo code RTJWLRY30 at checkout.

For those in the market for a custom piece, Ritani has an inventory of more than 90,000 diamonds and thousands of settings to choose from. It's never been easier to build your dream ring online!

Below, shop our Ritani jewelry picks and see their incredible sale prices.

Diamond stud earrings are always a solid investment purchase.

Emerald Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Ritani
Emerald Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Ritani
Emerald Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Ritani
REGULARLY $1,835

This 14-karat yellow gold statement necklace is an elegant way to turn heads.

Graduated Bar Diamond Necklace
Ritani
Graduated Bar Diamond Necklace
Ritani
Graduated Bar Diamond Necklace
Ritani
REGULARLY $350

These threader earrings kind of look like (luxurious) shooting stars.

Diamond Star Threader Earrings
Ritani
Diamond Star Threader Earrings
Ritani
Diamond Star Threader Earrings
Ritani
REGULARLY $270

Looking for unique jewelry to add to your collection? We've never seen a ring quite like this before.

Love Thread Collection Diamond Button Ring
Ritani
Love Thread Collection Diamond Button Ring
Ritani
Love Thread Collection Diamond Button Ring
Ritani
REGULARLY $1,290

A stackable bamboo-inspired bangle -- grab all three styles from Ritani or incorporate your favorite one into your existing bracelet stash.

Bamboo Stacking Bangle - 14kt Yellow Gold/Ruby
Ritani
Bamboo Stacking Bangle
Ritani
Bamboo Stacking Bangle - 14kt Yellow Gold/Ruby
Ritani
REGULARLY $2,230

This bling-y diamond ring comes in white gold and yellow gold.

Triple Bar Diamond Ring
Ritani
Triple Bar Diamond Ring
Ritani
Triple Bar Diamond Ring
Ritani
REGULARLY $900

Get the layered necklace look with zero effort.

Star and Wishbone Layer Necklace
Ritani
Star And Wishbone Layer Necklace
Ritani
Star and Wishbone Layer Necklace
Ritani
REGULARLY $365

In addition to making for a cute necklace, did you know that pretzels are a symbol of good luck and prosperity?

Mini Pretzel Diamond Necklace
Ritani
Mini Pretzel Diamond Necklace
Ritani
Mini Pretzel Diamond Necklace
Ritani
REGULARLY $680

