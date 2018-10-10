‘Riverdale’ Cast Reveals Who Gets the Most Fans Sliding Into Their DMs

The Riverdale cast is telling all ahead of the show's season three premiere!

Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Luke Perry and Mädchen Amick all appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where they shared some of the cast’s most shocking secrets.

When asked to name the biggest behind-the-scenes flirt, the co-stars called out Cami Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the CW show, though Amick jokingly pointed at Apa, who portrays Archie Andrews.

There was a bit of a disagreement as to who is "most likely to forget their lines," though Perry insisted it was Cole Sprouse , who plays Jughead Jones. However, Reinhart, who portrays Betty Cooper and is Sprouse’s real-life girlfriend, looked skeptical, responding, “Really?”

The group was then asked, “Who spends the most time in front of a mirror?” This prompted Apa to reply, "Cami, oh Madelaine, Madelaine [Petcsch].”

Reinhart didn't appreciate when Perry, who plays Fred Andrews on Riverdale, pointed at her when answering the question. “No!” the body positive advocate responded.

Apa then said that Sprouse had the most fans sliding into his DMs, before asking Reinhart, "I dunno, you probably have a lot, eh?"

"Not as much as Cole,” Reinhart noted.

When host Cohen asked Apa about his own DMs, he replied, " It’s not really something that I look at." Reinhart then quipped, "Just nudes, constantly.”

The group insisted that no one on the cast had changed since the show blew up, but noted that Apa was the most likely to spill a spoiler.

Later Reinhart was asked about the comparisons between Riverdale’s Betty and Veronica and Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively).

"I don’t think you can compare them too much because I think Serena and Blair had a very love/hate relationship whereas Betty and Veronica is just smooth sailing usually,” she explained.

Reinhart also recently got candid with ET about her outspoken social media presence. Watch the clip below for more:

