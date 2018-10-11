Riverdalejust got a little swankier!

The CW hit kicked off its third season on Wednesday, and while Archie's incarceration, Jughead's Serpent drama and Betty's creepy home life gave everyone a lot to talk about, the show is also giving the gang a new place to talk about it in. Veronica's speakeasy makes its debut in this season's episode three!

ET has an exclusive first look at the fancy new venue -- which is definitely giving us Old Hollywood glamour vibes. Four new photos show Veronica and Josie all dolled up and showing off their skills behind the mic -- and having a little chat onstage -- as well as Veronica hanging out with Reggie at the bar (Is he old enough to bartend? Is Veronica old enough to run this establishment? Anything goes in Riverdale). Check out the pics below:

Fans will remember that Veronica's idea for the speakeasy was brought up at the end of season two, with the venue sitting under her other establishment, Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe. While the photos definitely tease a little more performing from Veronica this season, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently teased to ET that she'll have much more on her plate.

“Listen, they are in trouble,” Aguirre-Sacasa said of Veronica's relationship with Archie in season three. “Archie is facing potential time in juvie hall and very early on, there’s the question of, ‘If Archie goes away, are Archie and Veronica going to break up?’”

“I think both of them are really, really crazy about each other and are in love with each other and I think neither of them wants that to happen,” he continued. “They’re going to fight against that and they’re going to fight to stay together as hard as they can, but there are going to be certain realities that you just kind of can’t work around.”

What does that really mean for our beloved Varchie? "You can tell Varchie fans that they are fighting to stay together -- and if the ship does go down, they will go down fighting because these two are crazy about each other and they just won’t let go of each other," Aguirre-Sacasa promised.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

