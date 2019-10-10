Looks like there's plenty of suds and studs coming to a future episode of Riverdale!

ET is bringing you an exclusive first look at a wet and wild scene from episode 403, "Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon," which airs Wednesday, Oct. 23 on The CW.

In the five new photos, Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are hosting a car wash fundraiser in the parking lot at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in order to raise money for the El Royale community center.

As Veronica pairs her pearls with a Pop's T-shirt and shorts, Archie's abs and Reggie's ripped arms are in full display while a slew of shirtless men is being put to work.

According to the episode description, it looks like fans will finally get some answers when it comes to the M.I.A. Farmies who fled town:

"Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie and Veronica hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

ET recently caught up with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa at a special press screening for the season four premiere in Los Angeles and the executive producer confirmed that things start to take an intense turn in episode 403.

"I think episode three is crazy!" Aguirre-Sacasa teased to a room full of reporters. "That's sort of the resolution of the farm storyline. I remember when we turned it in, it was like, 'Yep, good to know that's still in there!'"

"We have a really fun Halloween episode that is both grounded and heightened, I would say,' he continued. "And the Blossoms can always be counted on for some craziness. There are some really great mysteries, they're just a little less … it's still out there, for sure. Episode three is as crazy as we have gotten."

Well, if "crazy" means we're still going to get to see some shirtless studs, then we're completely OK with that.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. PST/EST on The CW.

Calling all Riverbabes! The new season of Sweetwater Secrets, ET's Riverdale aftershow, is airing every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m. EST on ET Live! Join host Leanne Aguilera as she unleashes her weekly Hisses and Kisses, chats live with fans and debuts exclusive interviews from your favorite Riverdale stars.

