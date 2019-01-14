It may only be Monday, but Rob Kardashian couldn’t wait to share his latest Woman Crush Wednesday -- Love and Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy -- then post a clip indicating the two were spending the evening together.

And it seems he’s not fazed by the fact that Skyy is embroiled in a feud with his ex and baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Kardashian posted an Instagram Story featuring a sexy snap of Skyy flaunting her booty in a bright pink outfit on Monday. “My WCW … I’ve been wanting you for so long,” he wrote on the pic, alongside several heart emojis.

He later posted a clip of Skyy lounging over a kitchen bench with a drink.

The posts come two days after Chyna allegedly hurled a drink at Skyy during a private party in Los Angeles. TMZ published screenshots of the alleged altercation on Monday.

In a video shared on social media, Chyna can be seen walking away as guests try to hold back a shouting Skyy.

Skyy addressed the drama on her Instagram Story, writing, "B---- u tried the right b---- but ran!!! I promise u i'm not leaving this b---- until it punk crack head a-- come out side.”

Kardashian appeared to take Skyy's side with his posts.

Kardashian’s public support of Skyy could further complicate his rocky relationship with Chyna and their ongoing battle regarding child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

Chyna is also set to face off against the Kardashians in court in 2020 in relation to her claims that members of the family hurt her career by canceling her reality series, Rob and Chyna.

See more on the former couple below.

