Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are still going strong!

On Monday, the couple took to social media after an online rumor started that the two It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars were splitting up and that McElhenney had an affair.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales," she began in her tweet, sharing a Perez Hilton article, which cited the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, about the speculation. "It was with a whale."

It was me who had the affair.

But it was not with someone from Wales.



It was with a whale.



I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦https://t.co/dw1MGjCd2g — kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) July 3, 2023

The DeuxMoi entry with the subject "not always sunny" read, "Apparently two married co-stars of a popular and long running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales."

Olson added, "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power." She ended the tweet with the quintessential celebrity breakup line, "We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

McElhenney shared his own tweet, which referenced Olson's. "Sad to admit that the rumor is true," he joked. "However some of the details are …. Incorrect."

Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. incorrect. https://t.co/XxE6lXanN1 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 3, 2023

Olson and McElhenney tied the knot in 2008 — just three years after their sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, premiered on FX. They have two sons: Axel Lee, born in September 2010, and Leo Grey, born in April 2012.

Ahead of their 14th wedding anniversary, they made headlines after a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Being in a relationship is very difficult. We've had our ups and downs," McElhenney said with Olson by his side in the August 2022 interview. "We’ve been married for coming up on 14 years this September. And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago. And that for as hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best, because I love you so much."

