The Williams family just got bigger.

Robin Williams' youngest son, Cody, paid tribute to the late actor by getting married on his birthday over the weekend. The Mrs. Doubtfire star would have turned 68 on July 21. Robin's daughter, Zelda, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her brother and wife, Maria Flores', wedding news, as well pen a heartwarming note about the special day.

"The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It’s the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him," she wrote alongside family wedding photos. "That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years... that is, until two days ago, when it became something new."

"On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!" she continued. "To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees! Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!! 🎊🥂🍾🍰💫🕊 ♥️."

Last week, Robin's eldest son, Zak, opened up about his father's "pain" in the years before his death.

"It was sad to see someone who was suffering so," Zak told Good Morning Britain. "As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain."

The celebrated star and comedian died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.

Looking back at his father's struggle, Zak admitted that he felt a sense of "helplessness" as he watched his father's emotional, internal struggle.

"I didn't know what I could do, or how I could be of the best support," Zak explained. "We all loved him so and found it difficult because he wasn't always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle… And we noticed that over a period of time."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Zelda last year, where she also spoke about her relationship with her father, and the acting advice that guided her.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Robin Williams' Son Zak Reflects on Father's 'Heartbreaking' Struggle With 'Intense Personal Pain'

Robin Williams' Son Zak Welcomes First Child: How His Name Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Reveals the Best Advice He's Given Her (Exclusive)

Related Gallery