Rod Stewart's family is enjoying some quality time together in Spain this summer! In a rare family photo -- shared by his daughter, Kimberly, and wife, Penny Lancaster -- the 78-year-old rocker was seen posing with his children and grandchildren over the weekend.
Lancaster captioned the photo, "Celebrating being together #family #weddings #engagement #babies," while Kimberly wrote, "La Familia," alongside the pic.
In the photo, seven out of Stewart's eight children were pictured, four of his kids' partners were featured and three of his grandchildren were there smiling as well!
Stewart is father to eight children, whose ages range from 12 years old to 59 years old, however, his eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter, was not present in Spain. Streeter was raised by adoptive parents and only connected with Stewart as an adult.
Stewart's daughter, Ruby, also shared some adorable vacation moments from Spain. On her Instagram Story, Stewart is seen adorably kissing his baby grandchild on the top of her head. Ruby captioned the photo, "Papa Stew (Silly Granddad)."
Breaking down the family tree, Stewart and his first wife, Alana, were married for five years. They had their first child together, Kimberly, in 1979 and the couple went on to welcome their first son, Sean, a year later.
In June 1987, Stewart and former model Kelly Emberg welcomed a daughter, Ruby. However, the two broke up after seven years together in 1990.
Stewart wed for the second time in 1990, marrying Rachel Hunter. The couple went on to welcome Renee in 1992 and Liam in 1994. Rachel and Stewart divorced in 2006.
In 2007, Stewart married his third and current wife, Penny. The duo are parents to two children, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.
Stewart is currently in the middle of his world tour, with stops in Spain and Portugal. At the end of July, the "Have I Told You Lately" singer will embark on the North American leg of the tour.
