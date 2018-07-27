Roseanne Barr Says ABC Will Be 'So Lucky' If 'The Conners' Is 'Anywhere Near' Successful Without Her

Roseanne Barr has a lot to say about the new Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

ABC ordered the new series after the 65-year-old comedian's Twitter scandal led to the cancellation of the Roseanne revival. Barr sat down with Sean Hannity for an interview on FOX News Channel's Hannity on Thursday, where she revealed whether she thinks the show will survive without her.

Barr believes that what made the original Roseanne so successful was the fact that it was so relatable.

"I'd tell more jokes about myself than I do anybody else, because to me, comedy is very personal, and that's what makes it funny," she explained. "That's what made people like the Roseanne show -- because they saw themselves in [me], or have an aunt, or their mom or their sister, somebody in their family was, you know, a loud, outspoken woman who loved her family."

"That was what I brought to television and what kicked everybody's a** in the ratings," she continued. "[ABC] should be so lucky that they'll ever get anywhere near that. And they can't take that away from me, no matter what's happened."

Barr also claimed that she had to sign off on the spinoff in order for ABC to green light it, telling Hannity she didn't want to "try to argue or win."

"I thought it was part of the -- you know, what was put before me to do. What God puts before me I do," she said. "I just do what's in front of me."

ABC revealed earlier this week that The Conners will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

As ET previously reported, Barr's controversial tweet, which read "Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj," has since been deleted, but the repercussions remain, despite her numerous apologies to Valerie Jarrett -- who she was referring to in the tweet -- and her Roseanne co-stars via social media.

Hear more on the spinoff and Barr's fallout in the video below.

