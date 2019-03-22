Roseanne Barr Says Former Co-Star Sara Gilbert 'Destroyed' Her Life

Roseanne Barr isn't holding back.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the outspoken 66-year-old actress slams her former Roseanne co-star, Sara Gilbert, claiming she's the real reason the revival sitcom got canceled last year.

"[Gilbert] destroyed the show and my life with that tweet," said Barr, referencing a message Gilbert posted to Twitter in May 2018, condemning the comedian. "She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti."

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

The outlet also briefly spoke to Gilbert, who says that, despite everything, she will "always love" Barr and still considers her "family."

"I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this [reboot] was her redemption," exclaimed Gilbert, who portrayed Barr's onscreen daughter, Darlene Conner, on Roseanne. "I chose to believe her."

As ET previously reported, ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne after Barr posted a controversial, racist tweet aimed at Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, last May. At the time, Gilbert tweeted that Barr's comments were "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," to which Barr responded, "Wow! unreal."

Then-ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey released a similar statement, which read, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

The network then announced a new spin-off show, The Conners, featuring the Roseanne cast without Barr. It was announced on Friday (the same day Barr's new interview was published) that the show has been renewed for a second season.

