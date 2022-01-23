Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting ready for baby No. 2!

The model took to Instagram Sunday to share some new selfies showing off her growing baby bump. In the post, Huntington-Whiteley donned a brown, skintight dress as she posed in front of a floor-length mirror, cradling her pregnant belly.

The 34-year-old simply captioned the post with an hourglass, and baby angel emojis.

The pregnancy pics come just weeks after the mom and model shared a rare look at her home life with fiancé, Jason Statham and their 4-year-old son, Jack.

In the New Year's post, Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of her and Jack, all bundled up and enjoying the outdoors, among others. In the slideshow, Jack rests his head on his mom's growing belly as he poses next to her. The toddler is also seen riding in a helicopter and looking out the window, in his pajamas at home and lying on the floor.

"Here’s looking at you 2022! Wishing everyone a very happy new year! 💋," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

While Huntington-Whiteley rarely shares photos of Jack and Statham, she did post a sweet black-and-white photo of the two for Father's Day.

"How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you ❤️," she wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Huntington-Whiteley revealed in August that she and the actor are expecting their second child together. She announced the exciting news by sharing a series of photos of herself, with the last slide showing the soon-to-be mom of two cradling her baby bump.

"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," she captioned it.

Back in late 2019, the happy mom spoke with ET about how much her family means to her. "My family is my priority…family first, always," she said, before marveling over her son's talents and love for playing the piano. "He seems to be really into instruments and music. He'll hear a song and be like, 'We have this song, Mummy.' He seems to be really gravitating towards that, but he's 2, so I'm just like, enjoy it all."

See more in the video below.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gushes Over Son Jack's Talents!



