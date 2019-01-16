Rosie O'Donnell seems to be loving her new role as a grandma.

The SMILF star sat down for an interview on the Today show on Wednesday, where she opened up about the experience of becoming a first-time grandmother after daughter Chelsea welcomed her first child last month.

"She called me from Wisconsin -- Chels, my daughter, lives there with her partner Jake -- and she called and said, 'I'm in labor,'" O'Donnell recounted, adding how the distance made it impossible to be with her daughter during delivery.

"I got on a plane and I missed the birth by, like an hour," the 56-year-old actress explained to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "But she’s happy."

One of the best moments for O'Donnell came when she first got the chance to hold her granddaughter, Skylar Rose, for the first time. The actress said it was "really trippy," and marveled at the baby girl's long locks.

"She has a full head of black hair, like full," she shared. "You can do styles with her hair, you know?"

O'Donnell went on to say that she's especially excited for her 21-year-old daughter -- whom she adopted as a baby with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter -- getting the chance to welcome her own little girl.

"[It's been great] to see my daughter so happy and so content, and this guy who loves her so much, loving that baby," the actress shared. "I think a lot of adopted kids feel, until they have their own child, they don’t have that unit, to look at someone who looks like them, to see genetically that they have their own kind of history. So it was really a very beautiful thing."

The sweet family moment comes after several tumultuous years for O'Donnell and her daughter, as the two had a number of high-profile public spats, legal issues and a generally chilly relationship, beginning back in 2015.

However, a rep for the actress told ET last June that the pair had reconnected and reconciled after Chelsea learned she was pregnant.

For more on O'Donnell's new adorable granddaughter, check out the video below.

