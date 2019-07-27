Russi Taylor, Voice of Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

It's the end of an era.

Russi Taylor, best known for voicing the iconic Disney character Minnie Mouse, has died. She was 75.

The news was confirmed on Saturday by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, who released a heartfelt statement on the Disney legend's passing.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world -- a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere," the message began. "We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything that she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences."

Taylor was married to the late actor Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse. Last year, she was right by Minnie side when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from voicing Minnie, Taylor also brought to life Nurse Mouse in The Rescuers Down Under, Donald Duck's nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and their friend Webbigail Vanderquack in the original DuckTales animated series, and lent her voice to characters in the Disney series The Little Mermaid, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Kim Possible, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, and Tangled: The Series.

Outside of Disney, she also voiced Baby Gonzo in the Muppet Babies, Pebbles Flintstone, Duchess the Cat in the movie Babe, Martin Prince and twins Sherri and Terri on The Simpsons, among others.

"I never wanted to be famous," she once said. "The characters I do are famous, and that’s fine for me."

