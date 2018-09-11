Ryan Gosling isn’t about to take the credit for his co-stars’ admiration!

The 37-year-old actor spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday about the recent influx of love he’s received from co-stars like Emma Stone and Claire Foy.

"I don’t think that’s about me,” he humbly tells ET. "I think both of those cases you’re referencing, they were on Damian Chazelle films.”

Stone won the Oscar after co-starring with Gosling in Chazelle’s 2016 film, La La Land, and Foy is currently promoting Chazelle's new drama, First Man, with the actor.

"I think he creates a certain environment that makes everybody feel creatively involved and it feels like a true collaboration, but he has great vision,” Gosling says of the director. “He’s able to work at these enormous scales but still have the environment feel intimate and creative, so I think we all are very lucky to work on his movies.”

ET also spoke with Foy at the event who couldn’t help but gush about her on-screen husband, Gosling.

"I literally feel like God has arrived. He’s amazing, like, well done, Canada,” she teases of the Canadian actor. "He really is the most generous, kindest, funny actor. It’s just incredible to work with him and Damian.”

Earlier this month, Stone opened up about working with Gosling on several films, saying, "I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process.”

Despite all the praise, Gosling notes that he isn’t even thinking about awards season when it comes to this movie, which follows the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong.

“What I thought about every day was that Neil Armstrong’s sons were going to see this film and they were going to see not a movie, but you know, a film about their dad and their mother and themselves,” Gosling, who plays Armstrong in the film, says. "And it was very important to me that they feel that we represented that legacy and the fact that they’re here today to support the film and that they’ve seen it and it gets the Armstrong sign of approval is more than I ever could have hoped for."

The Canadian star is also excited to be back on familiar soil in Toronto, Canada.

"It’s really nice to be home. My family lives here and they’re all with me now,” he adds. "They haven’t seen the film, and I’m very excited for them to finally see it.”

