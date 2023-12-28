Ryan O'Neal's memorial service and celebration of life is in the works, and the late actor's son, Patrick, is eyeing late January for when it'll all go down.

Patrick took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a bit of information about how he plans to honor the late Paper Moon star, who died on Dec. 8. He was 82. In his post, Patrick shared a pic of himself covering his face with a black-and-white photo of the late actor in his younger days. Patrick also shared that the planning has come with some challenges.

"I am in the process of planning my dad’s memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me 🔥," Patrick shared in his caption. "This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them 🥺."

Earlier this month, it was Patrick who shared the heartbreaking news that his father had died. Patrick took to Instagram and shared O'Neal "passed away peacefully" on Dec. 8 "with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."

Last week, The Blast obtained O'Neal's death certificate, which noted he died of congestive heart failure. The outlet also noted that the Love Story star suffered from cardiomyopathy for years. The Mayo Clinic notes cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, which can lead to heart failure.

O'Neal died at St. John's Medical in Los Angeles, his death certificate shows. There were no other contributing factors that led to his death, and he was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park.

Tatum O'Neal, who won an Oscar starring alongside her father in Paper Moon, also paid tribute to her father. She shared a video that included a photo montage of the father-daughter duo throughout the years.

"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," she said in the clip. "He's in heaven now."

