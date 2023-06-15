Ryan Reynolds shares four kids with wife Blake Lively -- so he knows his way around a bedtime story.

The actor and entrepreneur is putting those skills to work in his new series, Bedtime Stories With Ryan, in which Reynolds promises restful stories "from an anxious mind."

"The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," he captioned the trailer for the new series, released on Thursday, in which he's dressed in pajamas, reading to a pair of animatronic sheep.

"Rest your tired bones," says Reynolds' soothing voice in the clip. "And remember, whatever you do, don't fall asleep."

Watch the complete trailer below.

The series will be available on the new Maximum Effort Channel, a partnership between Fubo and Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort. The channel will be available on Fubo and more streaming platforms to be announced.

Bedtime Stories With Ryan will be the first original show on the Maximum Effort Channel, which will also be home to original and classic TV and movies – as well as some surprising commercials. The 15-episode series is directed by Vincent Peone.

Bedtime Stories With Ryan and the Maximum Effort Channel both premiere on June 20.

