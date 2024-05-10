Sam Rubin's shocking death has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood. Ben Stiller, Henry Winkler, Octavia Spencer, Mark Hamill and others are sharing their favorite moments with the beloved KTLA entertainment reporter.

As ET previously reported, Rubin died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He was 64. Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their four children. Stiller reacted to the tragic news on social media. He tweeted, "So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin's passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like '93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family."

Winkler, a close friend of Rubin's who presented him with an award at the Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala in September 2019, hopped on the phone during KTLA's live afternoon broadcast to pay a sweet tribute to Rubin.

"Two things I know -- he made you feel special every single time and I am not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat down at your desk," Winkler said.

The veteran actor said Rubin also had a talent for "getting you to open up like a flower." Winkler added, "My heart goes out to his family, to you, his colleagues. He will be so missed. I am so overwhelmed that he won't be here with us."

Rubin's colleagues laughed at the idea that their colleague wanted so badly to join Dancing With the Stars. It was then when Cheryl Burke joined the show and shared, "I'm literally going through pictures and in tears at the moment. This is heartbreaking."

She added, "He was a mentor to me, and he will never know but it was a pleasure working with him truly."

See even more reactions below:

